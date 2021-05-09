Bitcoin Classic (BXC) Reaches Market Cap of $94,779.54

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Bitcoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $94,779.54 and approximately $126.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000275 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Classic has traded up 85.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00029854 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001153 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004402 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003975 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic Coin Profile

Bitcoin Classic (BXC) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official message board is t.me/bitcoinxcorg . Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Classic’s official website is bitcoinxc.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Classic

