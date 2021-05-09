Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Hits $8.32

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded down 14.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $1.55 billion and approximately $309.59 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 253.8% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for $8.32 or 0.00014455 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00005697 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001163 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000342 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002374 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00020686 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.