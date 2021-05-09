Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Trading Up 32% This Week

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for about $125.38 or 0.00218151 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 32% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $2.20 billion and $95.47 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $293.25 or 0.00510217 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $139.31 or 0.00242385 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00011606 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004016 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.