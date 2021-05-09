Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) Price Tops $2.09 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Rhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 9th. Bitcoin Rhodium has a total market cap of $2.58 million and $26,253.00 worth of Bitcoin Rhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Rhodium has traded down 41.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Rhodium coin can currently be bought for about $2.09 or 0.00006552 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000071 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000092 BTC.

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000021 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium Profile

Bitcoin Rhodium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X13

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Rhodium’s total supply is 1,316,162 coins and its circulating supply is 1,236,162 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Rhodium is /r/BitcoinRhodium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Rhodium is www.bitcoinrh.org. Bitcoin Rhodium’s official Twitter account is @xrhodium_xrc.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

