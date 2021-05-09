Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Hits 1-Day Volume of $19.97 Million (BTCST)

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CURRENCY:BTCST) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token coin can currently be bought for $70.30 or 0.00122053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a market cap of $594.99 million and approximately $19.97 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

BTCST is a coin. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,464,090 coins. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @BTCST2020

According to CryptoCompare, “Each BTCST is a token collateralized by a standardized unit of actual Bitcoin mining power. Holding the token is legally and functionally equivalent to owning the underlying mining power; staking the token on-chain will entitle the staking holder to receive mining rewards in Bitcoin, and listing of BTCST on major exchanges aims to bring meaningful liquidity to tokenized Bitcoin mining power. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

