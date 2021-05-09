BitcoinZ Price Tops $0.0011 (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 9th. BitcoinZ has a total market cap of $9.79 million and $26,723.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded down 59.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $293.94 or 0.00509488 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $123.68 or 0.00214380 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.21 or 0.00246500 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00011508 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004268 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BTCZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,305,221,858 coins. BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, "BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing.

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

