BlackCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.24 Million (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. BlackCoin has a total market cap of $8.24 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded 38.5% higher against the dollar. One BlackCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000238 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00044411 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 45% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001381 BTC.

About BlackCoin

BLK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,648,132 coins. BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

