Blackmoon (BMC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.77 Million

Blackmoon (CURRENCY:BMC) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. One Blackmoon coin can currently be bought for $0.0327 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blackmoon has a market capitalization of $1.77 million and approximately $116.00 worth of Blackmoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Blackmoon has traded 27.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.14 or 0.00088796 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00020883 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00067594 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $460.67 or 0.00799856 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.93 or 0.00105788 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,349.36 or 0.09287934 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001754 BTC.

About Blackmoon

Blackmoon (CRYPTO:BMC) is a coin. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Blackmoon’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 coins. Blackmoon’s official website is www.blackmoon.net . The Reddit community for Blackmoon is /r/BlackMoonCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blackmoon’s official Twitter account is @BlackmoonFG

According to CryptoCompare, “Blackmoon Crypto Platform is a one-stop solution for asset managers to create and manage tokenized funds, focusing on all the aspects of tokenized investment vehicles, from technology and infrastructure, to legal compliance and corporate structuring. Blackmoon Crypto is part of the Blackmoon Financial Group, a financial technology company founded in 2014. The Blackmoon Crypto token (BMC) is an Ethereum-based token that allows holders to register as Continuous Contributors to the Platform and to deposit BMCs in a depository wallet linked to their account. Each Continuous Contributor will receive a share of Fund tokens that operate on the Platform according to the policies specified by particular Funds. “

Blackmoon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blackmoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blackmoon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blackmoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

