BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 35.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for approximately 2.6% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter worth $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $858.23.

In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total value of $3,568,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLK opened at $873.83 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $451.35 and a 1 year high of $877.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $788.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $722.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

