BLink (BLINK) Price Reaches $0.11

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. One BLink coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000198 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BLink has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. BLink has a total market cap of $21.10 million and $89,415.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BLink alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.08 or 0.00088538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00020956 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.40 or 0.00066566 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $459.66 or 0.00796745 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.69 or 0.00105202 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,334.01 or 0.09245563 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001715 BTC.

BLink Profile

BLINK is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 184,346,234 coins. BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BLink is winkfoundation.medium.com . The official website for BLink is blink.wink.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. “

BLink Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.