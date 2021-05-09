Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Price Up 23.3% This Week (BCUG)

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CURRENCY:BCUG) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a market capitalization of $3.57 million and $746,636.00 worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can now be purchased for $5.68 or 0.00009584 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded 23.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.82 or 0.00087450 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00020264 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.26 or 0.00066251 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.34 or 0.00105205 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $468.82 or 0.00791162 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00050251 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,391.54 or 0.09098485 BTC.

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Profile

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 906,063 coins and its circulating supply is 628,708 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Coin Trading

