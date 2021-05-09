Blockpass Hits Market Capitalization of $1.26 Million (PASS)

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 9th. One Blockpass coin can now be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Blockpass has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Blockpass has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $9,438.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Blockpass alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.56 or 0.00087727 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00020461 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.48 or 0.00067178 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.84 or 0.00105215 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $467.10 or 0.00794772 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00051766 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,332.49 or 0.09073160 BTC.

Blockpass Profile

Blockpass (CRYPTO:PASS) is a coin. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 coins. The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Blockpass is blockpass.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass is an identity network for regulated industries and the IoE (Internet of Everything) using blockchain technology. The Blockpass system supports human verification (KYC), objects (KYO) and devices (KYD) on the network, enabling the improvement and development of new applications relying on a trustful link between various entities. Through the Blockpass platform, users have at their disposal fingerprint scanner, identity establishment, identity backup and identity recovery. The Blockpass issued the PASS token. PASS tokens are Ethereum-based ERC 20 tokens and can be used to obtain a discount on Blockpass verification services. “

Blockpass Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockpass should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockpass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blockpass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockpass and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.