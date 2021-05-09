Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (BLCT) Price Reaches $3.02 on Major Exchanges

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CURRENCY:BLCT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.02 or 0.00005146 BTC on major exchanges. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a market capitalization of $114.92 million and approximately $206,629.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded down 17.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.56 or 0.00087727 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00020461 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.48 or 0.00067178 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.84 or 0.00105215 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $467.10 or 0.00794772 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00051766 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,332.49 or 0.09073160 BTC.

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Profile

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (BLCT) is a coin. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,000,000 coins. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official Twitter account is @BloomzedInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket is medium.com/@bloomzed . The official website for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket is bloomzed.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bloomzed is a global financial network that connects people and business. Their analogy of choice is that of a “financial smartphone”, which should eventually become a “personal financial assistant” for each participant in the system. Just as a smartphone contains many different devices, Bloomzed aims at uniting several software solutions and services together related to payments, transfers, management of all types of electronic finance.In 2018, the platform introduced their first token, BZT, exchanged to Bloomzed Loyalty Club Tickets (BLCT) in August 2020, with both projects being based on the same smart-contract ERC20. BLCT serves as a “key” to its own MLM loyalty system within the Bloomzed platform. “

Buying and Selling Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket directly using U.S. dollars.

