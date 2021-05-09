bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$3.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) to announce ($3.03) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for bluebird bio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.77) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($3.27). bluebird bio posted earnings of ($0.36) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 741.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that bluebird bio will report full-year earnings of ($11.84) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($12.40) to ($11.27). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($9.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.94) to ($8.07). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow bluebird bio.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.02) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 45.78% and a negative net margin of 256.84%.

BLUE has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on bluebird bio from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America downgraded bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Mizuho upgraded bluebird bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

In related news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $55,352.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,367.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,900 shares of company stock worth $103,715 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in bluebird bio in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in bluebird bio in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in bluebird bio in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of bluebird bio stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.48. 1,078,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,997,301. bluebird bio has a fifty-two week low of $24.24 and a fifty-two week high of $72.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.00.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on bluebird bio (BLUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.