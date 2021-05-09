bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$3.03 Per Share

Posted by on May 9th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts expect bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) to announce ($3.03) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for bluebird bio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.77) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($3.27). bluebird bio posted earnings of ($0.36) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 741.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that bluebird bio will report full-year earnings of ($11.84) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($12.40) to ($11.27). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($9.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.94) to ($8.07). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow bluebird bio.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.02) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 45.78% and a negative net margin of 256.84%.

BLUE has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on bluebird bio from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America downgraded bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Mizuho upgraded bluebird bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

In related news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $55,352.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,367.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,900 shares of company stock worth $103,715 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in bluebird bio in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in bluebird bio in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in bluebird bio in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of bluebird bio stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.48. 1,078,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,997,301. bluebird bio has a fifty-two week low of $24.24 and a fifty-two week high of $72.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.00.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on bluebird bio (BLUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.