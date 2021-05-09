Bondly (BONDLY) Price Tops $0.39 on Exchanges

Bondly (CURRENCY:BONDLY) traded down 11.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 9th. Bondly has a total market capitalization of $40.68 million and $3.77 million worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bondly coin can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000680 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bondly has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bondly alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.91 or 0.00088495 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00020725 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.80 or 0.00067442 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.59 or 0.00105316 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $456.46 or 0.00793409 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,305.36 or 0.09221713 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001702 BTC.

About Bondly

BONDLY is a coin. It launched on December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. Bondly’s official message board is bondlyfinance.medium.com . The official website for Bondly is www.bondly.finance . Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

Buying and Selling Bondly

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bondly should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bondly using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bondly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bondly and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.