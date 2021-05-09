BonusCloud Reaches Market Cap of $1.90 Million (BXC)

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. During the last week, BonusCloud has traded up 16.8% against the US dollar. BonusCloud has a total market cap of $1.90 million and $96,753.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BonusCloud coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BonusCloud alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $51.34 or 0.00086838 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00020499 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.36 or 0.00066568 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.33 or 0.00105417 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $469.83 or 0.00794662 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00049697 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,373.81 or 0.09089160 BTC.

BonusCloud Profile

BonusCloud is a coin. Its launch date was December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,109,383,414 coins. BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinxc_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BonusCloud is bonuscloud.io . The official message board for BonusCloud is medium.com/@bonuscloud

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

BonusCloud Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonusCloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BonusCloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BonusCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BonusCloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.