BoringDAO (BOR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4.34 Million

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 9th. One BoringDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $640.54 or 0.01113373 BTC on exchanges. BoringDAO has a market cap of $55.10 million and approximately $4.34 million worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BoringDAO has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.91 or 0.00088495 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00020725 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.80 or 0.00067442 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.59 or 0.00105316 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $456.46 or 0.00793409 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,305.36 or 0.09221713 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001702 BTC.

BoringDAO Profile

BOR is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,025 coins. BoringDAO’s official message board is boringdao-defi.medium.com . The official website for BoringDAO is www.boringdao.com . BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

BoringDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoringDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BoringDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

