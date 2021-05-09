botXcoin (BOTX) Hits Market Capitalization of $400.66 Million

botXcoin (CURRENCY:BOTX) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One botXcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000426 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, botXcoin has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. botXcoin has a total market cap of $400.66 million and $264,816.00 worth of botXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.08 or 0.00088538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00020956 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.40 or 0.00066566 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $459.66 or 0.00796745 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.69 or 0.00105202 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,334.01 or 0.09245563 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001715 BTC.

botXcoin Coin Profile

botXcoin (BOTX) is a coin. Its launch date was February 10th, 2019. botXcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,632,102,305 coins. botXcoin’s official Twitter account is @botxofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . botXcoin’s official website is botxcoin.com . botXcoin’s official message board is botxcoin.com/category/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “botXcoin is a future token for financial freedom that provides a functional token for using our profitable trading robot in all cryptocurrency exchange all over the world. The goal of this project is to utilize a trading robot (BOTX App) and build a multi-cryptocurrency trading exchange (BOTXPRO). “

botXcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as botXcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire botXcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase botXcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

