BoutsPro Reaches Market Cap of $1.23 Million (BOUTS)

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded 13% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. During the last week, BoutsPro has traded up 52.9% against the US dollar. BoutsPro has a total market cap of $1.23 million and $172,645.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BoutsPro coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.47 or 0.00087281 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00020445 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.49 or 0.00066970 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.96 or 0.00105061 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $463.66 or 0.00786232 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00050241 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,338.50 or 0.09052505 BTC.

BoutsPro Profile

BoutsPro is a coin. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 coins. BoutsPro’s official website is www.bouts.pro . The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BoutsPro is a martial arts-related Blockchain-based platform. Its objective is to integrate the blockchain into the martial arts economy, automatizing payments for sponsorships, prizes or events/tournaments, and spread the martial arts through the global community, from the amateur to the professional stages. The BOUTS token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the BoutsPro. It is a utility token that is expected to power the platform and serve as a mean to exchange value within the community. “

Buying and Selling BoutsPro

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoutsPro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BoutsPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

