Bread Market Cap Hits $36.09 Million (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One Bread coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000691 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bread has traded up 10.3% against the dollar. Bread has a total market cap of $36.09 million and approximately $3.85 million worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.54 or 0.00087539 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00020624 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.58 or 0.00067230 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.51 or 0.00104484 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $462.85 or 0.00786196 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,257.05 or 0.08929535 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00047789 BTC.

Bread Profile

Bread (BRD) is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 coins. The official website for Bread is BRD.com . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Bread Coin Trading

