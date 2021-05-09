BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 17,400 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.33% of Helen of Troy worth $16,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Helen of Troy during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Helen of Troy during the first quarter valued at $120,000. 98.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HELE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Helen of Troy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.60.

Helen of Troy stock opened at $226.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $217.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12-month low of $158.97 and a 12-month high of $265.97.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57. The firm had revenue of $509.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.74 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helen of Troy Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

