BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Stock Position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 592,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,300 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.78% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $16,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 1,486.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 23.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

FCPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of NYSE FCPT opened at $27.60 on Friday. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.34 and a fifty-two week high of $30.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 45.45% and a return on equity of 10.54%. On average, analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.317 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.37%.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.