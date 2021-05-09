BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $16.12 Million Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,702 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,274 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $16,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter worth $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 98.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $671,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total value of $2,341,054.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,466,969.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,507 shares of company stock worth $6,055,125. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $85.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $96.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.65.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on MU. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.74.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

