BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $16.65 Million Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 431.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 364,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 295,777 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Brown & Brown worth $16,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.5% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 17,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 6,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 5,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 109,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,181,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $53.69 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.79 and a 1 year high of $54.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.59. The company has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $815.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.093 dividend. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 26.43%.

BRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.11.

In other Brown & Brown news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $43,911,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 55,914 shares in the company, valued at $2,888,517.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $515,344.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

