BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 112,900 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 501.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,900 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.35% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $14,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 236.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,677 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,880,000 after purchasing an additional 42,651 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $407,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 12.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 174,327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,972,000 after acquiring an additional 19,487 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $3,258,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $90.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.45. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.56 and a 12-month high of $125.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $351.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.47 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AEIS shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.57.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

