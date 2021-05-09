BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Stake in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.35% of frontdoor worth $16,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTDR. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in frontdoor by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in frontdoor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in frontdoor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in frontdoor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in frontdoor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Shares of frontdoor stock opened at $52.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58. frontdoor, inc. has a 12 month low of $38.46 and a 12 month high of $58.94.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.72 million. frontdoor had a net margin of 8.96% and a negative return on equity of 104.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.22.

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

