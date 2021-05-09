BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,116 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Intuit were worth $16,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Intuit by 1,600.0% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $401.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $400.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $378.04. The firm has a market cap of $109.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.83, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $270.91 and a 1 year high of $423.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI raised Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Intuit from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Intuit from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.65.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares in the company, valued at $90,030.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

