BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $16,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 807.3% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 19,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,887,000 after acquiring an additional 17,590 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,117,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 12,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,746,000 after purchasing an additional 8,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.24.

NOW stock opened at $483.51 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.29 and a 12 month high of $598.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $515.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $527.49. The stock has a market cap of $95.47 billion, a PE ratio of 136.97, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.46, for a total value of $8,422,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,983.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total transaction of $39,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,909,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,192 shares of company stock valued at $20,367,655. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

