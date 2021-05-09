BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 1,844 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $15,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INFO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in IHS Markit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $339,370,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 298.6% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,855,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,610,000 after buying an additional 2,139,270 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the fourth quarter worth $129,096,000. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the fourth quarter worth $88,529,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the fourth quarter worth $67,594,000. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total transaction of $5,124,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,335,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,429,746.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $358,806.25. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INFO opened at $107.87 on Friday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a twelve month low of $63.95 and a twelve month high of $109.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.59. The company has a market cap of $45.71 billion, a PE ratio of 49.71 and a beta of 1.05.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INFO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. IHS Markit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.57.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

