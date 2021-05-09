BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 2,576 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,119 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,576 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $16,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TGT. Guggenheim raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.35.

TGT opened at $214.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $114.12 and a 1-year high of $215.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $202.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.69.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total value of $439,170.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,699.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total transaction of $6,420,347.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,557,397.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

