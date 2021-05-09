BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 6,200 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $15,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 70,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 626 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,545,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 356 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

In other news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.92, for a total value of $492,316.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,311,385.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 37,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.27, for a total transaction of $10,612,598.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,151 shares in the company, valued at $62,203,141.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,038 shares of company stock worth $34,460,393. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $342.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.09, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.10 and a 52 week high of $349.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.91.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $824.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.52 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.00.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.