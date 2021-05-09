BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Takes Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 266,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $14,924,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.10% of Ares Management at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,917,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $231,393,000 after purchasing an additional 189,142 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Ares Management by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,165,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $101,897,000 after acquiring an additional 354,435 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Management by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,600,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,280,000 after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ares Management by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,984,000 after acquiring an additional 169,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,541,000. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 45,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total transaction of $2,351,479.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 197,194 shares of company stock worth $10,172,923. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ARES opened at $53.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 99.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. Ares Management Co. has a twelve month low of $31.93 and a twelve month high of $59.17.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.05). Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.22%. Equities analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 112.57%.

ARES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.43.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

