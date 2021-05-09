BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,293 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $14,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,073,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,514,761,000 after acquiring an additional 75,436 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,910,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,562,961,000 after purchasing an additional 33,415 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,274,748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $941,962,000 after buying an additional 51,339 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $852,020,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 973,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $796,827,000 after buying an additional 77,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $805.95.

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.79, for a total value of $2,141,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,094 shares in the company, valued at $6,934,858.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $163,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,397 shares of company stock worth $36,032,921. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ISRG stock opened at $857.09 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $501.13 and a twelve month high of $893.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $790.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $765.56.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.