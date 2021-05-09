Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

BTVCY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Britvic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of BTVCY stock opened at $25.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Britvic has a 12 month low of $16.12 and a 12 month high of $25.80.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

