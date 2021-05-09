Brokerages Anticipate Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aileron Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is ($0.05). Aileron Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Aileron Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.25). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.37). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aileron Therapeutics.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALRN shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aileron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Satter Management CO. L.P. acquired a new position in Aileron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,914,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Aileron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Aileron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Aileron Therapeutics by 105.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 12,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALRN opened at $1.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Aileron Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $2.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average of $1.42. The company has a market cap of $107.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 3.13.

About Aileron Therapeutics

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.

