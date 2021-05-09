Brokerages Anticipate Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Posted by on May 9th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Analysts expect Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aileron Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is ($0.05). Aileron Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Aileron Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.25). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.37). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aileron Therapeutics.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALRN shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aileron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Satter Management CO. L.P. acquired a new position in Aileron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,914,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Aileron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Aileron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Aileron Therapeutics by 105.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 12,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALRN opened at $1.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Aileron Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $2.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average of $1.42. The company has a market cap of $107.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 3.13.

About Aileron Therapeutics

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aileron Therapeutics (ALRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN)

Receive News & Ratings for Aileron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aileron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.