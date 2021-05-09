Brokerages Anticipate Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) will report $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings. Construction Partners reported earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.97. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Construction Partners.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.24 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.57.

Shares of NASDAQ ROAD traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.95. 608,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,037. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06. Construction Partners has a 12 month low of $12.84 and a 12 month high of $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

In other Construction Partners news, SVP John L. Harper sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $165,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 192,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,348,801.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John L. Harper sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $576,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 197,682 shares in the company, valued at $5,693,241.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,025,000 shares of company stock worth $62,441,200 over the last three months. Insiders own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Construction Partners by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,188,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,396,000 after buying an additional 232,504 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

