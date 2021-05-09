Brokerages Anticipate Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to Post $1.21 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to report $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.18 and the highest is $1.24. Intercontinental Exchange reported earnings of $1.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will report full year earnings of $5.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.83 to $5.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.24 to $5.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Intercontinental Exchange.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

NYSE ICE traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,240,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,359,888. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1-year low of $90.01 and a 1-year high of $121.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 34.02%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,977 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total transaction of $232,831.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,045.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,808 shares of company stock worth $6,091,484 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 95,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,675,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,430,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,090 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 322,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,990,000 after buying an additional 7,828 shares during the period. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at $230,334,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 107,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,050,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

