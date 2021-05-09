Brokerages Anticipate Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Will Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) will announce $0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Safehold’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. Safehold posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safehold will report full-year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Safehold.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 38.08%. The company had revenue of $43.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.10 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on SAFE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Safehold from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Safehold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.60.

Shares of SAFE opened at $70.58 on Friday. Safehold has a one year low of $45.02 and a one year high of $84.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.46 and a beta of -0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.15 and a 200 day moving average of $72.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1623 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Safehold’s payout ratio is currently 73.03%.

In other news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 39,241 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $3,002,328.91. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 36,200 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $2,707,760.00. Insiders have sold a total of 84,233 shares of company stock worth $6,383,029 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Safehold during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Safehold during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Safehold by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Safehold by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Safehold during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

