Brokerages Anticipate Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $229.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) to post $229.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $223.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $238.00 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full year sales of $881.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $818.22 million to $928.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $922.98 million, with estimates ranging from $825.43 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Whiting Petroleum.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $307.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.30 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Whiting Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.43.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 3,279.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. 36.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WLL opened at $41.83 on Friday. Whiting Petroleum has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $42.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.66.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

