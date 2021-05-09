Brokerages Expect AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Will Post Earnings of $18.62 Per Share

Brokerages predict that AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $18.62 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for AutoZone’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $16.41 and the highest is $20.64. AutoZone posted earnings per share of $14.39 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoZone will report full-year earnings of $79.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $75.02 to $83.41. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $86.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $80.46 to $94.49. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AutoZone.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.84 by $2.09. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $12.39 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

AZO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,565.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,390.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stephens upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,395.00 to $1,562.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,449.27.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,250.02, for a total transaction of $14,062,725.00. Also, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 3,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,191.16, for a total value of $3,644,949.60. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,673 shares of company stock worth $35,119,737. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 73.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 25,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AutoZone stock traded up $18.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,507.20. 161,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,083. AutoZone has a 1-year low of $1,017.26 and a 1-year high of $1,524.98. The company has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,433.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,246.66.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

