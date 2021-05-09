Brokerages Expect BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Equities analysts expect BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.60) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for BeyondSpring’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.86) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.45). BeyondSpring reported earnings of ($0.58) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, June 10th.

On average, analysts expect that BeyondSpring will report full year earnings of ($2.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to ($1.89). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.22) to ($1.13). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BeyondSpring.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.07).

Several research analysts have recently commented on BYSI shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BeyondSpring in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYSI. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BeyondSpring during the 4th quarter worth approximately $732,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BeyondSpring in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of BeyondSpring during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 928,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,326,000 after purchasing an additional 165,404 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in BeyondSpring by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYSI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.98. 97,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,281. The company has a market capitalization of $390.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 0.60. BeyondSpring has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.39.

BeyondSpring Company Profile

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin that is in late stage clinical trials as an anti-cancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) for the prevention of high and intermediate risk chemotherapy-induced neutropenia.

