Brokerages Expect ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) to Post -$0.23 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ESSA Pharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.27). ESSA Pharma posted earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ESSA Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.72). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($0.76). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow ESSA Pharma.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.15).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EPIX shares. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of ESSA Pharma in a report on Friday, February 12th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on ESSA Pharma from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on ESSA Pharma in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on ESSA Pharma from $20.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

ESSA Pharma stock opened at $29.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.53 and a beta of 1.96. ESSA Pharma has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $32.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.10.

In other ESSA Pharma news, Director Franklin M. Berger bought 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $1,539,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 957,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,845,588. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPIX. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 23,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 10,804 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 450.7% during the 4th quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 110,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 90,149 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $1,869,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 175.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 220,954 shares during the period. 63.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ESSA Pharma

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

