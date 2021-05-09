Brokerages Expect GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for GreenTree Hospitality Group’s earnings. GreenTree Hospitality Group posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenTree Hospitality Group will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for GreenTree Hospitality Group.

Get GreenTree Hospitality Group alerts:

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.10). GreenTree Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 27.16%.

GHG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,522,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,198,000 after buying an additional 44,113 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,134,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,607,000 after buying an additional 34,830 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,033,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,844,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 28,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 61,489 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GHG stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.25. The stock had a trading volume of 76,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,337. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.07. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a one year low of $11.36 and a one year high of $15.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.79.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops and sells leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree brand in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 40 leased-and-operated hotels; and had franchised-and-managed hotels network consisting of 4,300 hotels with 315,335 rooms in operation covering 345 cities in China, and an additional 1,186 hotels with 83,106 rooms that were contracted for or under development.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GreenTree Hospitality Group (GHG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.