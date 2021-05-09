Brokerages Expect Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) will announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kingstone Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. Kingstone Companies posted earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 266.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kingstone Companies.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $35.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.32 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KINS. TheStreet raised shares of Kingstone Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

Kingstone Companies stock opened at $8.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Kingstone Companies has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.98. The company has a market capitalization of $88.82 million, a PE ratio of -138.31 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Kingstone Companies’s payout ratio is -17.98%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KINS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 16.9% during the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 222,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 32,196 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after buying an additional 37,641 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 512,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after buying an additional 141,749 shares during the period. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

