Brokerages Expect Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) to Announce -$0.28 EPS

Analysts expect Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.28) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Puma Biotechnology reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 450%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $0.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $1.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Puma Biotechnology.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.55 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 451.50% and a negative net margin of 23.86%. The business’s revenue was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Puma Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 191.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Puma Biotechnology stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,136. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.14 million, a P/E ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. Puma Biotechnology has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $14.14.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

