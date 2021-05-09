Brokerages Expect The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) to Post $6.49 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) to announce earnings of $6.49 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Boston Beer’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.72 and the highest is $7.38. The Boston Beer reported earnings per share of $4.69 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Boston Beer will report full year earnings of $22.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.00 to $25.07. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $30.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.01 to $35.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Boston Beer.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The firm had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.14 million. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,378.00 to $1,538.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,395.00 price target on shares of The Boston Beer in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,238.36.

SAM traded up $5.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,115.15. 121,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,551. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 79.65 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,201.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,053.10. The Boston Beer has a 1 year low of $470.66 and a 1 year high of $1,349.98.

In other news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 2,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $999.91, for a total transaction of $2,720,755.11. Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,189.09, for a total value of $4,756,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $14,863,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,810 shares of company stock worth $8,773,689. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 5.3% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 0.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 39.5% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 1.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

