Brokers Issue Forecasts for Viemed Healthcare, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VMD)

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) – Analysts at Beacon Securities cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Viemed Healthcare in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Beacon Securities analyst D. Cooper now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.46.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Viemed Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

NASDAQ VMD opened at $9.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.80. Viemed Healthcare has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $11.98.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $28.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VMD. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Viemed Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viemed Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Viemed Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Viemed Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

