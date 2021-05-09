BTMX (BTMX) Achieves Market Cap of $644.41 Million

BTMX (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 9th. In the last week, BTMX has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. One BTMX coin can now be bought for $0.86 or 0.00001449 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BTMX has a total market capitalization of $644.41 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of BTMX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.57 or 0.00086859 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00020171 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.16 or 0.00065961 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.32 or 0.00104966 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $467.82 or 0.00788007 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00049973 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,370.49 or 0.09046269 BTC.

BTMX Profile

BTMX (CRYPTO:BTMX) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. BTMX’s total supply is 749,317,256 coins. BTMX’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BTMX is https://reddit.com/r/BitMax

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

BTMX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTMX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTMX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BTMX using one of the exchanges listed above.

