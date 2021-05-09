Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.00.

BURBY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Burberry Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

BURBY opened at $30.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.75. Burberry Group has a 1 year low of $15.59 and a 1 year high of $30.70. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

