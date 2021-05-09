Burger Swap Trading 32.7% Lower This Week (BURGER)

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. One Burger Swap coin can currently be purchased for about $17.51 or 0.00029494 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Burger Swap has traded 32.7% lower against the US dollar. Burger Swap has a market cap of $211.45 million and approximately $92.74 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Burger Swap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.57 or 0.00086859 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00020171 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.16 or 0.00065961 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.32 or 0.00104966 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $467.82 or 0.00788007 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00049973 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,370.49 or 0.09046269 BTC.

Burger Swap Profile

Burger Swap is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 12,451,423 coins and its circulating supply is 12,076,423 coins. Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Burger Swap is burgerswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Buying and Selling Burger Swap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burger Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Burger Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Burger Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Burger Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.